LML set to make a comeback with all new ‘Star’ electric scooter

LML has started accepting bookings for its LML Star scooter. Apart from the LML Star, the company will also introduce two new products in the Indian market. LML aims to enter the electric scooter segment in India with the upcoming LML Star scooter. Customers can book their LML Star by visiting the website of LML. What’s more, you don’t need to pay amount to reserve the LML Star.

However, the company has not revealed many details about the pricing and the powertrain of the upcoming electric scooter.

LML Star electric scooter

The company has claimed that the LML Star electric scooter will provide an effortless commuting experience to its ride. It is going to be an extraordinary sporty ride with adjustable seating, an interactive screen, and a photosensitive headlamp. It features an agile bulky structure. According to LML, the upcoming scooter will also feature a 350-degree, haptic feedback and LED lighting.

Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO, LML announced the opening of bookings for our flagship LML Star scooter. “We are sure that the LML Star will justify our customers’ already growing affection and expectations for electric vehicles”, he also added.

He also added that the upcoming electric scooter of the company has an unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology that a rider can ever think of.

LML will also launch two more products along with the LML Star scooter. The other two products are -‘LML Moonshot’ and ‘LML Orion’.

LML Moonshot

As per LML, the Moonshot is a dirt bike with a ‘one-of-a-kind ride’. It can also be used as a city commute promising to offer the best of both worlds. The Moonshot features a Hyper mode and can reach from zero to 70 kmph very fast. LML has confirmed that the Moonshot will come with a portable battery, fly-by-wire tech and pedal assist as well. Apart from this, there are no other details about the EV.

LML Orion

The third offering from the company is called LML Orion. It is an electric ‘hyperbike’, which is claimed to offer light and agile city rides. It comes with an IP67-rated battery with all-weather safety assurance, haptic feedback for controls and an in-bilt GPS for those who venture out for longer rides.