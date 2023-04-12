List of bikes scheduled to launch in April 2023

The Indian two-wheeler market is constantly booming and new vehicles are being introduced every month. According to reports a lots of bikes have been scheduled to launch in April 2023. The bikes include ​Royal Enfield Himalayan 450​, Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Triumph Street Triple R and RS, ​Ducati Monster SP, ​KTM 390 Adventure​, ​Bajaj-Triumph bike, ​Hero XPulse 400​, Yamaha R15S, Bajaj Pulsar N250, and Kawasaki W175.

The upcoming launches in April 2023 include commuting motorcycles, electric bikes as well as cruisers. We have mentioned below some important bikes that are expected to launch this month.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

This bike is about to be launched in April this year. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc BS6 engine that produces 24.3 horsepower and 32 Nm of torque. Customers can purchase the Royal Enfield Himalayan with a starting price of Rs. 2.52 lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes with a UCE 346cc and a single-cylinder engine. The Bullet 350 BS6 model willbe launched in two vaiants i.e. standard and ES. The price is expected to be somewhere around Rs. 1.54 lakh.

Triumph Street Triple range

The Triumph Street Triple likely to launch two new variants this month called the R and RS models. Triumph now provides a 765cc, inline-triple engine which generates more power only to offer the best riding experience ever.

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Duke in 2023 will receive an aesthetic and aggressive look. Although the engine has a brand-new shell, the output is anticipated to be the same as the existing model. The starting price is expected to be Rs. 3.5 lakh.

Bajaj-Triumph bike

Bajaj and Triumph are all set to launch their first 350cc bike in India later this year with double barrel exhaust. The motorcycle is powered by a single-cylinder engine (350-400cc category) generating a peak power of 35bhp. Its price is expected to be within Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh.

Hero XPulse 400

The XPulse 400 is said to have a single-cylinder 421cc engine. According to sources, it comes with 21 inch front and 18-inch rear wheels which are perfect for off-roading. The starting price is expected to be Rs. 1.7 Lakh.

Yamaha R15S

The Yamaha R15S has been updated with a new LCD panel. The R15S continues to carry the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation (VVA). This power train is responsible for delivering 18.1bhp of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. Price of the bike is expected to start from Rs 1.63 lakh.

Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250 falls under naked street-fighters category. The N250 provides 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm torque. The price is expected to be between Rs 1.41 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh.

TVS Apache RTR 310:

TVS Apache RTR 310 will be the same as other models with 312cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor. In terms of features, the Apache RTR 310 will get fully digital instrumentation, Bluetooth connectivity and multiple ride modes. The expected price range is between Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs. 2.29 lakh.

Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155 modified version gets retro-inspired off-road beast look which is likely to grab attention on road. Further itsprovides 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. The expected price range is Rs. 1.40 lakh.

Ducati Monster SP

Though the Ducati Monster SP will not launch in April, but it’s going to be a performance-oriented version of the standard streetfighter which is about 2 kg lighter than its predecessor and includes better hardware such as Brembo Stylema brake calipers. It even provides a fully-adjustable Ohlins suspension and a road-homologated Termignoni slip-on exhaust. Starting price for the Ducati Monster SP in India is expected to be ₹15.95 lakh and It’s about to launch in the second quarter of 2023.