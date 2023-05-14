Lexus teases its upcoming two SUVs, expected to make debut soon

Luxury car manufacturer Lexus (owned by Toyota) has teased its upcoming SUVs which will make its debut in the upcoming weeks, reported Autocar India. While the first SUV is the Lexus TX, the second one will be a rugged luxury off-roader Lexus GX SUV. While the Lexus GX will make its debut in June 2023, the TX will make its debut in the upcoming months.

The Lexus TX SUV will be a three-row SUV and will be based on the Toyota Grand High Lander. The Lexus GX will be a monocoque vehicle and its underpinnings will be similar to that of the Toyota Grand Highlander SUV. The Lexus TX gets a blacked-out D-pillar with and ample sized windows. The Lexus TX is expected to share the same engine as the Toyota Grand High Lander. This means that it will get 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 265hp power. On the other hand, other engine is expected to be a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid with FWD or AWD. The top specs engine that is expected in the SUV is the 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol (AWD) that produces 362hp.

On the other hand, the second generation of the Lexus GX will have Land Cruiser Prado’s underpinnings. The GX will have off-road features in it and will have a body-on-frame setup. The Lexus GX will be available in left and drive as well as right-hand drive configurations.

Currently, the Lexus GX is offered with a V8 4.6-litre engine that produces 301hp of power.

Speaking about the launch of Lexus TX and the second generation GX, we do not have any confirmation from the company.