Latest teaser of Hero Karizma XMR shows the entire design of the sports-bike

Hero Karizma XMR will be launched in India on 29th August and the company has again teased about the motorcycle. This time the company has teased the entire design of the motorcycle on its official website.

We have mentioned the specifications and features of the XMR below.

Design and Ergonomics

The Karizma XMR offers an aggressive design with LED headlamp. The fuel tank adds muscularity to the overall design. The design offered on the motorcycle points out that it can be an able sports tourer just like its predecessor. This means that you will be able to use it for daily commuting and long rides with ease.

We can’t keep calm as we’re racing closer to the launch and are excited to see your reaction🔥 on 29th August, 2023. Till then head over to our website https://t.co/TjvSZMJOnj as we reveal more about the legend each day!#HeroMotoCorp #KarizmaXMR pic.twitter.com/4RgGSJQp5h — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) August 25, 2023

Engine

When it comes to engine the bike will be powered by a DOHC (Double Overhead Camshaft) 210cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The output of the engine is expected to 25bhp and 30 Nm. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Hardware

In terms of hardware, the Hero Karizma XMR gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. There are chances that Hero will introduce a USD fork variant soon. The bike gets dual disc brakes along with dual channel ABS as standard. The disc brakes are petal discs. The motorcycle gets 17-inch wheels at the front as well as on the rear.

Price

The ex-showroom price of the Hero Karizma XMR is expected to be around Rs 1.6-Rs 1.7 lakh. The prime competitors of the motorcycle will be Pulsar RS200, Pulsar F250, Yamaha R15, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 etc.