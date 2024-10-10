Latest leak: Tata Harrier EV expected to launch with AWD configuration

Tata Motors is likely to introduce the Tata Harrier EV with AWD configuration suggested latest leak, initially reported Autocar India. According to the leaked patent design it has come to fore that there will be introduction of terrain modes for Tata SUVs. The introduction of AWD/4WD will be a huge upgrade when it comes to the Tata SUVs.

The leaked suggest that the upcoming Tata SUVs starting from Harrier EV will get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) or a 4×4 configuration. The patent reveals that there will be a rotary knob that offers seven different modes and that include Snow, Sand and Gravel, or even a Custom mode. Readers should not confuse the terrain modes with different drive modes i.e. Eco, City, Sport) that are already offered on the Nexon, Curvv, Harrier and Safari. All the above four SUVs are offered with front-wheel-drive configuration.

Tata Motors had earlier revealed that the ATLAS platform that is offered on the Curvv can be adjusted to offer 4×4 configuration. The next-gen Nexon will get the ATLAS platform but it is unlikely to get AWD. The same architecture will be offered on the Harrier EV and Sierra and they will get AWD system.

Even though Tata Motors mostly offers SUVs in its car line-up in India, there is a lack of 4WD or AWD. On the other hand, the Tata Motors’ close rival Mahindra offers AWD/4×4 in its big SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio N, Thar, Thar Roxx etc.

The demise of Ratan Tata

Noted Industrialist and the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata passed away today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, informed N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons. He was 86.

It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation, Chandrasekaran said in a statement.