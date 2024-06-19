Land Rover Freelander might make a comeback as an EV only brand

According to the latest reports by Autocar India, the Land Rover Freelander might launch as an EV only brand and will be limited to the China market only. The Freelander will be launched in the global market after that. For those who are unknown, the production of the Freelander has been ceased for nearly a decade.

The Land Rover Freelander range will be manufactured and sold in China in the initial phase and will be exported to the global markets after that. The joint venture in this program will be with Chery. It will supply the architecture for the new Land Rover Freelander.

Chery has already manufactured Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar E-Pace and long-wheelbase XF that is meant for the Chinese market. Both companies have collaborated to offer a new range of EVs under the Freelander brand.

The new EV models will be seen as independent from both the portfolio of Chery as well as of JLR’s own luxury brand.