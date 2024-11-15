KTM launches 1390 Super Duke R in India, priced at Rs 22.96 lakh

KTM has introduced multiple superbikes including the1390 Super Duke R in India. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be competing with the likes of Ducati Streetfighter V4. The motorcycle is the flagship naked motorcycle offered by KTM. This motorcycle is the successor to the 1290 Super Duke.

Engine, brakes and suspension

The KTM 1390 Super Duke R is powered by a 1350cc, LC8, V-twin engine that produces 190hp @10,000rpm and 145Nm @8000rpm. In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets WP USD fork at the front and WP monoshock at the back. When it comes to brakes, pair of 320mm discs is present at the front while 240mm disc is offered at the rear.

Tyres, weight

The KTM 1390 Super Duke R gets Michelin Power GP tyres on 17-inch wheels. The fuel tank capacity is 17.5 litres and the weight sans fuel is 200.5kg. The power-to-weight ratio is 1:1.

Electronics and Design

Some of the features that are included in the motorcycle are advanced traction control, launch control, wheelie control, and bi-directional quickshifter along with multiple ride modes. There is a Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen that can be used for controlling all the features. The company offers a ‘Demo mode’ on the motorcycle. The purpose of the Demo mode is to offer riders with some functions that can be used in first 1500km. The users can unlock the features on permanent basis if they opt for them at dealership. When it comes to design, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R gets a muscular and aggressive design.