KTM 990 Duke getting free upgrades worth Rs 1.62 lakh!, Offer valid for limited time

The KTM 990 Duke is getting free upgrades valued at EUR 1,800 (Rs 1.62 lakh) in Europe. The free upgrades offered with the KTM bike include a free Tech Pack with the 990 Duke along with a Remus exhaust. The Tech Pack and exhaust is worth EUR 1,800 (, which is around Rs 1.62 lakh). Moreover, the offer is valid till the end of June 2024.

The company aims to increase the sales of the KTM 990 Duke with this move. The offered free tech pack includes features like launch control, cruise control, performance riding modes, nine levels of traction control, three levels of throttle response adjustability, five levels of anti-wheelie control, lap timer, telemetry to monitor the lean angle, quickshifter, and engine braking control.

And the other free Remus exhaust muffler is a plug-and-play setup will help to alter the 990 Duke’s overall performance.

Powering the KTM 990 Duke is a 947cc twin-cylinder engine that develops 121bhp and 103Nm. The motor comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. With a bi-directional quick-shifter, it can perform clutchless up and downshifts. For reference, the Triumph Street Triple 765RS makes 128.2bhp and 80Nm.

The hardware specifications include a top-notch fully adjustable setup at both ends with WP Apex USD forks and a monoshock. The breaking system comprises of dual 300mm front and a single 240mm rear disc. The KTM 990 Duke rides on 17-inch aluminium wheels.

Meanwhile, there is no information on whether the 990 Duke will arrive in India yet from the company. However, its is being expected that the company will introduce it along with some other bigger capacity bikes in the country.