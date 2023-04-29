KTM 390 Duke spotted while testing, might get launched later this year

KTM is currently testing the next generation of the 390 Duke and the launch of the motorcycle seems eminent in India. The 2024 390 Duke is production ready and is all set to be unveiled at the EICMA this year. During its road tests, we can easily spot the new Duke in a brand new avatar and there are multiple design changes on it too.

Whats’s new in the motorcycle

The KTM 390 Duke offers an updated headlight and it is sharper than the current edition. The LED DRLs offer the same boomerang-like design but are wider than the current model. Speaking about the tanks of the motorcycle, the tank offers small slats, which are expected to channel cool air towards the legs of the rider. The tank extensions can be made of made of fibre or from metal itself. The stickering of the 2024 390 Duke also seems different than the current generation too. The Indian version of the motorcycle is expected to offer tyre hugger and saree guard as accessories.

On the other hand, the engine of the motorcycle might be different from the current one. At present, KTM uses a 373cc engine in the 390 Duke. If the company uses a higher capacity engine the power and torque figures of the motorcycle will be different than the current one. The engine is expected to be coupled with a six-speed gearbox and also offer quick-shifter as well as slipper clutch. There is a possibility of alteration of gear ratio in the gearbox.

The prominent changes on the motorcycle include front USD forks and rear off-set monoshock suspension. The rear monoshock suspension is expected to be adjustable and could be tuned according to the user.

In terms of price, the upcoming 390 duke is expected to be costlier than the current generation of the duke. The KTM 390 Duke currently costs Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the 2024 edition of the motorcycle is expected to be priced at Rs 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We expect that the updated 390 Duke will be launched in India just after International launch.