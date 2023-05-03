KTM 390 Adventure V low seat height variant reaches delearships, priced at Rs 3.38 lakh

Advertisement

KTM has announced a low-seat-height variant of the standard 390 Adventure bike to attract more customers. The new variant is called KTM 390 Adventure V. It has solved the problem of tiptoeing for many short riders, which was previously been a problem for them.

The bike has begun reaching dealerships and is priced at Rs 3.38 lakh, which is the same as the standard KTM 390 ADV bike. Though KTM hasn’t officially launched the 390 Adventure V yet, the dealerships have already started sale of the bike.

KTM 390 Adventure V

The company has managed to reduce the seat height on the 390 Adventure V to 830mm from the height of 855mm seat height of the standard KTM 390 ADV for the comfort of the short riders. This is a significant drop of 25mm and will make the bike more accessible to short riders.

KTM has managed to achieve the lower seat height by fitting new suspension with reduced travel at both ends. KTM has borrowed both front and rear suspensions from 390 Duke to offer the lower seat height and a new low-profile seat as well in the KTM 390 Adventure V.

The suspension travel is said to be 142mm front and 150 mm rear with V variant, which is much lower than the 170mm (front)/177mm (rear) travel of the standard bike. Consequently, the ground clearance has also been reduced slightly. Apart from the suspension setup, there is no other change. All other features, tech remain same.

The short riders can drive the KTM 390 Adventure V bike with more ease. The compromises with regards to ground clearance will hamper the bikes off-road ability to some extent, versus the standard bike. But, on the whole, the 390 V will be as capable a highway mile muncher as the standard bike.