KTM 390 Adventure S, 390 Enduro R revealed at IBW; Will be launching in early 2025

KTM has revealed the KTM 390 Adventure S and KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycles at the India Bike Week (IBW) 2024. The expected launch of both the motorcycles is in January 2025. KTM is yet to reveal the technical specifications of both the motorcycles. We have mentioned details about both the motorcycle below.

KTM 390 Adventure S

The KTM 390 Adventure S is expected to bridge the gap between the KTM 390 Adventure R and the KTM 390 Adventure X. The motorcycle gets adjustable suspension units, cruise control, tubeless wire-spoked wheels and much more.

The 390 Adventure S gets 21/17-inch wheel combination that gets Apollo Tramplr dual-purpose tyres. The motorcycle offers 5-inch TFT display as the 390 Duke but it is mounted higher. We expect that other details of the motorcycle will be revealed at the time of launch (which will be in January 2025).

KTM 390 Enduro R

The KTM 390 Enduro R is totally meant for off-roading and is based on the new 390 platform. The bodywork of the motorcycle is quite focused on off-roading purpose. While the front wheel of the motorcycle is 21 inches, the rear wheel is 18 inches. The Enduro R gets Mitas block-pattern tyres by Reise.

The suspension of the motorcycle is adjustable but the digital display is quite small and switchgear is very basic. The launch of the Enduro R will be alongside the 390 Adventure models in January.

KTM 250 Duke Price cut

The updated KTM 250 Duke has received a price cut of Rs 20,000 and this means that it has become more value for money for the buyers. If you are someone who is planning to get a 250cc motorcycle that is sporty in nature and has a value-for-money tag, the KTM 250 Duke can be a good choice.

Post the price cut of Rs 20000; the KTM 250 Duke is available at an effective price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If you are wondering about the last date to get the discount, it is till December 31, 2024. The price cut is available for all three colour options of the motorcycle. The new KTM 250 Duke gets some new features from the 390 Duke.

