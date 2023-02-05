KTM 390 Adventure gets crucial upgrade in the form of spoke wheels

KTM has offered a critical upgrade to its popular adventure tourer motorcycle- KTM 390 Adventure. The upgrade is in the form of spoked wheels. The spoke wheels will offer an extra off-road capability to the motorcycle and add more value to it. Apart from that, the motorcycle also gets some cosmetic upgrade.

The KTM 390 Adventure gets wire-spoke rims that are of the same size as the alloy wheels. However, the wheels are not tubeless but they offer a great advantage over the alloy wheels in off-road conditions. The wired rims are stronger than the alloy and there are few chances of it bending during off-roading.

On the other hand, the main frame is now finished in KTM orange and exhaust pipe gets black finish. The company has also played a bit with the body graphics. Apart from the above-mentioned changes the motorcycle remains the same. The engine as well as the other parts of the KTM 390 Adventure remains the same.

Engine and features

The 390 Adventure gets 373cc 4-valve single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that generates 43.5 PS of maximum power and peak torque of 37 Nm. The 373cc engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. At the front, the bike gets a 320mm disc brake while the rear has a 280mm disc brake.

The bike also gets lean-sensitive ABS, a 14.5-litre fuel tank, a full-colour TFT screen along with Bluetooth connectivity. The tank range of the bike is around 400km. The other important features of KTM 390 Adventure include a split headlamp and split seats, an adjustable windscreen, 12V charging port, visor, LED lights etc.

Price

We expect the spoke wheel version of the KTM 390 Adventure to cost around Rs 3.4- Rs 3.6 lakh. The alloy wheel version of the motorcycle costs Rs 3.3 lakh (avg ex-showroom India). The motorcycle is expected to be launched in the upcoming months in the country.