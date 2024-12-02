KTM 250 Duke gets a price cut of Rs 20,000; now available at Rs 2.25 lakh

The updated KTM 250 Duke has received a price cut of Rs 20,000 and this means that it has become more value for money for the buyers. If you are someone who is planning to get a 250cc motorcycle that is sporty in nature and has a value-for-money tag, the KTM 250 Duke can be a good choice.

Post the price cut of Rs 20000, the KTM 250 Duke is available at an effective price of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If you are wondering about the last date to get the discount, it is till December 31, 2024. The price cut is available for all three colour options of the motorcycle. The new KTM 250 Duke gets some new features from the 390 Duke.

The KTM 250 Duke motorcycle now comes with a TFT display that was earlier offered on the 390 Duke. The motorcycle also has the same switchgear that is present in the 390 Duke. The display has the same graphics like the 390 Duke. The display also gets Bluetooth connectivity. The rider assists that are offered on the motorcycle remain the same as earlier. We do get switchable ABS and bi-directional quick shifter as standard feature.

The visuals of the 250 Duke have changed as a surround DRL from the 390 Duke has been added. However, the ones on the 250 Duke are relatively smaller.

If we talk about the motorcycle in terms mechanical aspect, it remains the same as earlier. The KTM 250 Duke continues to be powered by a 250cc liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that produces 31hp of power and 25Nm of torque. The 250 Duke gets the new-gen trellis frame and cast aluminium subframe. The fuel tank is 15-litre and the motorcycle weighs 163kg.