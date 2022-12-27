Kinetic Luna to make a come back in an all-electric avatar

Kinetic Group plans to bring back the popular ‘Luna’ in an all-electric model. According to reports, Kinetic has started the production of the chassis and other assemblies for the vehicle. The comapny has also already produced the some other components such as the main stand, side stand and swingarm. However, the technical details of the E-Luna are still unknown.

The Kinetic E-Luna will be manufactured at the brand’s assembly unit at Ahmednagar. The manufacturing unit reportedly got a new assembly line comprising of over 30 welding machines, a new paint shop as well as press and fabrication units. The facility is said to have an initial capacity of 5,000 units per month.

The Luna was launched in 1972 and is one of the most iconic mopeds of that time. It went out of production in the early 2000s. It was powered by a 50cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. There was a time when Luna was the most popular Moped in India with around 2,000 units selling a day. The prices of the Luna started at Rs. 2,000 back in the day.

2023 Kinetic Luna Electric

The Kinetic Luna was in production since 1972. Now, after 50 years of its inception, the company has announced the return of this iconic moped with a twist. The Kinetic Luna will only be offered in an Electric avatar. Currently, the XL100 is the only ICE moped in the country. It sells around 30K to 40K units per month.