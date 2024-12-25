Kia Syros EV likely to launch in India in early 2026, know the details

Kia will be introducing the electric version of the Kia Syros very soon in India and the latest reports have suggested that it will be in 2026. The Kia Syros EV will be launching in India in early 2026 and the latest reports have hinted that. The electric version of the Kia Syros will be competing with the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra’s XUV400.

Kia Syros EV details

The specifications of the Kia Syros EV are very limited and we do not have much information about the same. The electric SUV will be coming with a front-wheel-drive configuration and will be offered with a K1 platform that also present in the Hyundai Inster EV. The latter is available with 42kWh and 49kWhNickel Manganese Cobalt battery options. When it comes to range, we get 300km and 355km of WLTP-rated ranges.

In comparison to the Kia Syros, the EV variant will be offering minor changes on the exterior. It will be in the form of highlights, badges and aero-optimised wheels and interior. The EV will be getting displays and different trims along with upholstery. In terms of overall design, the Syros EV will look quite similar to the petrol and diesel counterparts.

When it comes to safety, we can expect the Kia Syros EV to include Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, two 12.3-inch displays (one infotainment and one instrument), 5-inch touchscreen for climate control system and much more. The car gets segment first reclining, sliding and ventilated second-row seats.

Pricing wise, the Kia Syros is expected to cost between Rs 15 lakh-20 lakh, ex-showroom. We can expect Kia to introduce some launch offers as the car gets launched in India.