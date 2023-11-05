Kia Sonet facelift spotted again ahead of launch in India

The Kia Sonet facelift has been spotted again in India ahead of its launch. The launch of the compact SUV is expected in December this year. Prior to its launch the SUV has been spotted in a camouflaged mode. The spy shots have revealed that the test mule was in spotted in Aurora Black Pearl colour.

As seen in the spy shot, we can observe that the 2024 Kia Sonet gets new dual-tone alloy wheels and roof-rails, new LED taillights, single pane electric sunroof, integrated spoiler as well as high-mounted stop lamp. The SUV might get refreshed front and rear bumpers along with LED light.

When it comes to the interior of the Sonet facelift we get a fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based AC control functions, updates interior them as well as upholstery, ADAS features, sun-blinds for the second row as well as much more.

When it comes to engine the Kia Sonet does not seem to get a new engine and is expected to carry forward same engines. Currently the car is offered in three engine options-1.5 litre diesel, 1.2 litre petrol / 1.0 litre turbo petrol. The 1.5 litre diesel offers 114 BHP and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired with 6-speed iMT as well as 6-speed automatic options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired with 5-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 118 BHP power as well as 172 Nm torque. The engine is paired with 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

In terms of price, we can expect a slight bump as the facelift model launches in India.