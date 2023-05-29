Kia Sonet facelift might make a debut very soon, to offer cosmetic updates

Kia Sonet is expected to get a facelift very soon in India and the mini-SUV will be launching in its new avatar very soon. The SUV has been spied during its testing in South Korea and Autocar India has reported about it. The facelifted Sonet will be revealed next year and will get a lot of cosmetic updates in the interior. The test mule was spotted in a heavily camouflaged manner.

There are some specs of the car that will be same. However, users might get refreshed LED DRLs. The fod lamps will also be placed below the regular position. The bumper of the car will be different as it will feature a larger mesh pattern than the current generation. In terms of the out design, the SUV will be more or less the same. The tail lamp of the car is expected to offer a new design too.

We expect the interior to be offered with offer some updated features. Currently, the dashboard of the SUV offers features like ventilated seats, a sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless chargering and Bose sound system.

Hyundai has recently updated the Sonet in India according to the BS6 Phase 2 norms.

When it comes to the Kia Sonet, it is offered in three engine options-1.5 litre diesel, 1.2 litre petrol / 1.0 litre turbo petrol. The 1.5 litre diesel offers 114 BHP and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired with 6-speed iMT as well as 6-speed automatic options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired with 5-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 118 BHP power as well as 172 Nm torque. The engine is paired with 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.