Kia Seltos facelift launch in India expected in mid-2023, to get a new turbo petrol engine

The Kia Seltos facelift launch in India is expected in mid-2023. The updated version of the Kia Seltos is already available in the global markets. However in India, the updated version of the SUV will be introduced this year. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the Kia Seltos is expected to get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Kia Seltos facelift had been unveiled way back in June 2022 at the Busan Motor Show in South Korea and it was recently spotted while testing in India. The facelift gets change in its exterior as well as interior as compared to the current model.

What’s new in the Seltos Facelift

Engine

The new Kia Seltos facelift will offer a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will generate 160hp of power. The torque generated by the engine will be 253Nm. The engine will be coupled with 7 speed automatic and 6-speed manual gearbox option.

The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will replace the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The current engine develops 140hp power and 242Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the existing 1.5-litre petrol as well as the 1.5-litre diesel engines will be present in facelift too. The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine will get 115hp power and 144Nm torque. On the other hand, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine gets 115hp power and 250Nm torque. Both engines get manual as well automatic variants.

Design and Interior

The facelifted Seltos gets many connectivity features like cruise control, remote smart parking assist, automatic high beams and much more. The updated Seltos is also expected to get panoramic sunroof.

The safety features include 6 airbags, parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and much more. Other safety features will include ADAS features like forward collision avoidance, cyclist detection and much more.

The Seltos facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 18 lakh as it launches in India.