Kia is expected to launch these new cars in India soon, Check the list here

Kia will be launching some new cars in India in the upcoming months. These new cars will be EV or SUV. We have mentioned the upcoming models below. It is expected that the new car models will be launched in the country between 12 to 18 months.

Kia EV9

Kia will launch the EV9 electric SUV in India on October 3 and the vehicle will be a CBU unit. Upon its launch in India, the 7-seater SUV will be the flagship SUV offered by the company in India. The SUV will be based on the dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The SUV is already available in the International markets.

When it comes to the range of the electric SUV, the Kia EV9 claims to offer a driving range of more than 541km on the WLTP cycle. An ultra-fast 800V charging is offered on the SUV. In case you are in a hurry, you can charge the SUV for 15 minutes and get 239 km of range. There are features like high-end technologies like Highway Driving (HDP) system for conditional Level 3 autonomous driving.

Kia Carnival

According to reports, the Kia India-bound Carnival MPV is speculated to be priced above Rs 50 lakh in the country.

The Carnival MPV coming to India is expected to be a facelifted iteration of the Kia KA4 that was shown at the last Auto Expo. The Carnival MPV will be imported to the country as a whole unit later, it will be assembled locally. India is expected to get the Carnival with a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Internationally, the MPV also gets a 1.6-litre turbo petrol hybrid and a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine.

Kia dealers are expecting deliveries to commence before Diwali.

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is the model which is placed between the Sonet and the Seltos. The car is expected to offer engine as well as transmission options with the Seltos. The car is expected to launch in H1 2025 and it will be offered in hybrid as well as electric variants.