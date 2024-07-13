Kia ‘Exchange My Car’ Portal launched: Know your car’s exchange price

Kia has recently launched a new ‘Exchange Your Car’ campaign under its CPO domain. With this campaign, the car maker will let you know your car’s exchange price and make the car exchange process easier for consumers.

With this service, Kia will provide a self-evaluation of the vehicle that will give an indicative price for the car. The brand says it will help buyers make an informed decision.

How to use Kia ‘Exchange Your Car’ service?

Customers need to log on to Kia’s website then head to ‘Buy’ section.

Then select ‘Exchange Your Car’ service.

Now, enter the details of your cars like make, model, manufacturing year, variant, and odometer reading.

Then the site will provide you with an indicative exchange price based on the above information.

The service can be availed anytime through the convenience of your home and is aimed at speeding up the overall car buying process.

Commenting on the module, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, Said that the new feature will simplify the car exchange process. He also added that it will strengthen the company’s connection with customers.

We’re committed to continually improving our services, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience for all and giving you confidence in our future, said the Chief Sales Officer.

With this launch, Kia India aims to introduce transparency and ease of operation in the car-switching process. India has recently introduced a slew of new variants of the Seltos and Sonet.

