Kia EV9 SUV to launch on October 3, teased by the company

The Kia EV9 SUV launch is expected to launch in October 3 and the company has teased about it. The EV9 SUV will be available in India through a CBU route and after the launch it will be flagship car of the company.

In India, the SUV made its debut as a concept form at the Auto Expo 2023. The model has been launched in South Korea which is the manufacturer’s home market. The 2025 Kia EV9 gets features like Digital Key 2, a dual-tone multifunctional steering wheel, and much more as standard features. The buyers can opt for a HUD as an option.

When it comes to design, the Kia EV9 SUV offers an ‘Opposites United’ design language which is similar to the conceptual counterpart. In terms of dimensions, the wheelbase of the SUV is 3.1 metres, the length is 5.01 metres, width is 1.98 metres and height is 1.75 metres. The SUV gets seven-seater configuration as well as six-seater configuration.

In terms of range, the Kia EV9 gets a driving range of up to 451km when it comes to the all-wheel drive and dual electric motor variant. The rear wheel drive variants get single motor and a range of up to 489km.

When it comes to the drivetrain, the range topping Kia EV9 GT-Line gets an AWD configuration and it offers 379 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the single-motor version offers 201 hp or 215hp. The peak torque is 350Nm. The range of the vehicle is 445km and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. The top speed that can be achieved on the SUV is 200kmph.