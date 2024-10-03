Kia EV9 SUV launched in India at Rs 1.3 crore, offered in a single GT-Line variant

Kia has finally introduced the Kia EV9 electric SUV in India. The Kia EV9 launch price is Rs 1.3 crore and it is available in a single GT-Line trim. The EV9 SUV is now the flagship car offered by the company in India and it is brought to India through a CBU route. It sits above the EV6 in the brands hierarchy.

Design and Interior

When it comes to design, the Kia EV9 SUV offers an ‘Opposites United’ design language which is similar to the conceptual counterpart. Dimensions wise, the wheelbase of the SUV is 3.1 metres, the length is 5.01 metres, width is 1.98 metres and height is 1.78 metres. The SUV gets six-seater configuration and the middle row seats are captain seats.

When it comes to cabin features, the EV9 offers dual 12.3-inch display- touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel is four spoked and it gets an illuminated logo at the centre. There is storage space under centre console along with physical controls that are placed right below the AC vents in the middle. The premium SUV gets dual-tone Brown and Black interior.

Features and Safety

Some of the important features that are offered in the Kia EV9 SUV are electric adjustment, massage function, adjustable leg support, three-zone climate control, dual-electric sunroofs, a head-up display, vehicle-to-load functionality, a digital key, OTA updates and much more.

When it comes to safety, the Kia EV9 SUV gets 10 airbags, disc-brakes in all wheels, ESC, hill descent control, vehicle stability management, parking sensors, 360 degree camera, Level 2 ADAS features and much more.

Battery, range and powertrain

The Kia EV9 has a driving range of up to 561km and comes with dual electric motor configuration. When it comes to the drivetrain, the range-topping Kia EV9 GT-Line gets an AWD configuration. The electric SUV offers 384 hp of power and 700 Nm of torque. The vehicle can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. The top speed that can be achieved on the SUV is 200kmph.

The battery can be charged from 10-80 percent in 24 minutes with 350kW DC fast charger.