Kia EV9 electric SUV to get launched on October 3 in India, Check Specs here

Kia will launch the EV9 electric SUV in India on October 3 and the vehicle will be a CBU unit. Upon its launch in India, the 7-seater SUV will be the flagship SUV offered by the company in India. The SUV will be based on the dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The SUV is already available in the International markets.

When it comes to the range of the electric SUV, the Kia EV9 claims to offer a driving range of more than 541km on the WLTP cycle. An ultra-fast 800V charging is offered on the SUV. In case you are in a hurry, you can charge the SUV for 15 minutes and get 239 km of range. There are features like high-end technologies like Highway Driving (HDP) system for conditional Level 3 autonomous driving.

Going by the ‘Opposites United’ design language, we can see the Kia EV9 offering a design that is similar to the conceptual counterpart. The wheelbase of the SUV is 3.1 metres while the length is 5.01 metres. Speaking about the width, the SUV is 1.98 metres while the height is 1.75 metres. Apart from the seven-seater configuration, the SUV get six-seater configuration too.

When it comes to electronics, the Kia EV9 gets a ‘Digital Tiger face’ with small cube lamps cluster, digital pattern lighting grille, vertical headlamps, unique DRLs and much more. The EV9 offers aerodynamic coefficient of 0.28.

Performance wise the standard RWD model gets 76.1 kWh battery. However, the RWD Long Range and AWD variants get a bigger 99.8 kWh battery. The RWD Long Range version gets 150 kW/350 Nm electric motor and the acceleration from 0-100kmph is in 9.4 seconds. On the other hand, the standard RWD gets 160 kW/350 Nm motor. When it comes to AWD model we get a dual-motor setup that offers 283 kW and 600 Nm. When it comes to acceleration 0-100 kmph can be achieved in just 6 seconds. There is an optional boost mode feature and under this we can get total torque of 700Nm.