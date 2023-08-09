Kia EV5 SUV to make a global debut on August 25, Know what to expect

Kia Motors will be showcasing its production spec EV5 electric SUV on August 25 at the Chengdu Motor Show in China. Even though the electric SUV was unveiled earlier this year, it was a concept form and not a production variant. The Kia EV6 is the third born EV product after the EV6 and the EV9 SUV.

The Kia EV6 will be based on the E-GMP born electric platform and will get a two-row cabin and a style that is quite similar to the EV9 SUV. The powertrain of the EV5 is expected to be similar to the EV6 and this means that we will get a 75-80kWh battery pack. The maximum range on a full charge is expected to be 482km. Speaking about the roof, it is quite aerodynamic and gets two roof-rails. On the other hand, the pillars of the electric car is black.

In terms of design, the Kia EV5 will have a design similar to the EV9. The front of the car will have a new ‘Digital Tiger Face’ as seen in the concept design. It is expected that the EV5 will be offered with 21-inch tyres as seen in the production specs variant. The interior of the SUV will be quite feature laden and a wraparound digital infotainment screen is present on the dashboard.

It is expected that the Kia EV5 electric SUV will be launched in the China market first and then in the other parts of the World. As of now, we do not have any idea whether the electric SUV will be launched in India or not.