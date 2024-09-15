Kia Clavis might be the next electric SUV that will be launched globally; check the render

There has been a rise in the demand of EVs in the current scenario and manufacturers are launching several EVs across the globe. Kia is planning to launch a new car Kia Clavis and it will be available in EV as well as ICE variant. The test mule of Kia Clavis has been spotted multiple times in India and abroad. The renders of the car has shown what to expect from it.

It is rumoured that this new car might be known as Kia Clavis or Kia Syros. The recent spy shots also provide a glimpse about the car. The key highlights of the car include sharp LED headlamps along with DRLs, rugged bumper design, and closed-off grille along with prominent clamshell-style bonnet.

When it comes to profile, the car gets squared off wheel arches, thick body cladding, body coloured door handles, roof rails and body coloured dual-tone ORVMs. There are 360 surround view system, blind view monitor and ADAS features on the car too.

The important features at the rear include spoiler, shark fin antenna, centre high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer and edgy tail lamps. The design on the vehicle is quite bold and it does have some resemblance with the Kia EV9 (which is the flagship SUV of the company).

New Kia Carnival

New Kia Carnival bookings will start from September 16 said official sources. This can be done after paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The model of the MPV that will be available for sale in India starting from October 3 is fourth-generation. The unofficial bookings have already started at the dealer level reported Autocar India.