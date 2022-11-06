Kia Carens gets price hike yet again, now costs up to Rs 50,000 more

Kia Carens has received a price hike yet again in India. The MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle) has received a price hike of up to Rs 50,000. The price of the Kia Carens now range from Rs 10 lakh and go up to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The MPV was launched way back in February 2022 and has had price hike earlier too.

Kia Carens is available in Petrol as well as Diesel variants. The petrol variant prices start at Rs 10 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.70 lakh. The price hike ranges from Rs 10,000 and goes up to Rs 50,000 (depending upon the variants). Similarly, the diesel variant prices start from Rs 11.70 lakh and Rs 18 lakh. The price hike ranges from Rs 30,000 and goes up to Rs 35,000 (depending upon the variants).

Details about Kia Carens

When it comes to the engine, the Kia Carens gets an option for three variants. The petrol engine is available in two variants while the diesel engine is available in a single variant. The petrol engine is offered in 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a 1.4-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine variants. On the other hand, the diesel engine is offered as a 1.5-litre unit.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is powered by 1497cc engine that offers 115hp of power and 144Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a 6-speed Manual transmission. The 1.4-litre turbocharged unit is powered by a 1353cc engine that offers 140hp power and a torque of 242Nm. The gearbox offered on the variant is 6-speed manual transmission/ 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is powered by a 1493cc engine that offers 115hp of power and a torque of 250Nm. The transmission of the car is 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT. There is also a presence of multi-drive modes (normal/eco/sport) in the SUV.

In terms of interior, the Kia Carens offers a 10.25-inch/ 8.0-inch infotainment screen on the dash. The touch panel that is offered on the vehicle gives a wide range of controls to the users. Some other important features offered are Bose 8-speaker system, a multi-function steering wheel with audio controls, etc. The Kia Carens gets an option for 6-seater/ 7-seater options. The 6-seater variant will have captain seats.