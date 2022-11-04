Kia Carens gets costlier by up to Rs 50,000, Check new prices

Kia has hiked the price for its popular MPV Carens by up to Rs 50,000 across all variants. This is the second time the company has increased the cost of the Carens since its launch earlier this year. Now, buyer will have to pay up to Rs 50,000 more for the Carens. The will now cost somewhere between Rs 10 lakh to 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new price of the carens variant-wise listed below:

Kia Carens Variants (Petrol, Diesel) Old Price New Price Hike Amount Carens 1.5 6MT Premium 7 Rs. 9,59,900 Rs. 9,99,900 Rs. 40,000 Carens 1.5 6MT Prestige 7 Rs. 10,69,900 Rs. 11,19,900 Rs. 50,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Premium 7 Rs. 11,19,900 Rs. 11,29,900 Rs. 10,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Prestige 7 Rs. 12,39,900 Rs. 12,49,900 Rs. 10,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Prestige plus 7 Rs. 13,89,900 Rs. 13,99,900 Rs. 10,000 Carens 1.4 DCT Prestige plus 7 Rs. 14,79,900 Rs. 14,99,900 Rs. 20,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Luxury 7 Rs. 15,29,900 Rs. 15,44,900 Rs. 15,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Luxury plus 6 Rs. 16,54,900 Rs. 16,74,900 Rs. 20,000 Carens 1.5 6MT Luxury plus 7 Rs. 16,59,900 Rs. 16,79,900 Rs. 20,000 Carens 1.4 DCT Luxury plus 6 Rs. 17,44,900 Rs. 17,64,000 Rs. 19,100 Carens 1.4 DCT Luxury plus 7 Rs. 17,49,900 Rs. 17,69,900 Rs. 20,000 Carens Diesel 6MT premium 7 Rs. 11,39,900 Rs. 11,69,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6MT prestige 7 Rs. 12,59,900 Rs. 12,89,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6MT prestige Rs. 14,09,900 Rs. 14,39,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6MT Luxury 7 Rs. 15,49,900 Rs. 15,84,900 Rs. 35,000 Carens Diesel 6MT Luxury plus 6 Rs. 16,74,900 Rs. 17,04,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6MT Luxury plus 7 Rs. 16,79,900 Rs. 17,09,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 6 Rs. 17,64,900 Rs. 17,94,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 7 Rs. 17,69,900 Rs. 17,99,900 Rs. 30,000

(Note: All the above prices are Ex-showroom-Delhi)

The most affordable variants of Kia Carens that is the Premium and Prestige trims with the 1.5-litre petrol manual, have received the biggest price hike of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. While all other variants have gotten costlier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Meanwhile, the prices of the diesel variants of the Luxury and Luxury Plus 6-seater car have been increased by Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. The other diesel variants have received hike of around Rs 30,000.

Kia Carens is available in three different engines option that is a 1.5-litre petrol that churns out 115PS and 144Nm. the second is a 1.4-litre turbo petrol producing 140PS and 242Nm. The third is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 114PS and 250Nm. All three units are paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The turbo-petrol and diesel engines comes with seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic transmission options as well.

The Carens features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, cruise control and electric one-touch folding second-row seats. The higher variants are also equipped with 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

For safety features, Kia offers six airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and an all-wheel disc brake as standard.