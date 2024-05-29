Kia Carens facelift 2024 spotted testing in India; Launch timeline, expected price and more

The Kia Carens facelift is expected to arrive in the Indian market soon. And the recent sighting of a prototype of the Kia Carens facelift has hinted towards its imminent launch. The facelifted version of the Carens was fully camouflaged but the rear part design was exposed, revealing an updated design for the tail lights. According to reports, the Carens facelift could be launched next year.

A few days ago the test mule was seen testing in South Korea with the tail-lamps turned on. It revealed the new LED pattern in the facelifted Carens.

Kia Carens facelift design

The upcoming Carens facelift was seen sporting updated tail-lamp at the rear end. Though the front end design was not revealed , it is also expected to arrive with new front and rear bumpers along with new alloy wheels, grille and tweaked headlights.

Moreover, it is also being speculated whether the new carens will be updated with any dynamic changes in its cabin layout just like Sonet and Seltos. Moreover, Kai will also add some new features to the SUV to make it stand in line with the current demands. Like the other recent launched cars, it will also be getting the ADAS safety features.

Kia Carens facelift powertrain

It will continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol that makes 115hp and another, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol/diesel motor making 160hp or 116hp. Gearbox options currently on offer include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed dual-clutch auto.

It is not known whether the same gearbox options will be available in the facelifted version.

Kia Carens facelift launch timeline, expected price

The Kia Carens Facelift will likely be costlier than the current Kia Carens that is priced between from Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift is expected to lauch next year. It will continue to compete against the Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Meanwhile, Kia is also working on a Carens-based EV (codenamed KY-EV) and is expected to launch in the second half of 2025. It will likely be equopped with a similar battery size and motor as the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

