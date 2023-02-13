Keeway V-Cruise 125: Will it make an entry in India

Keeway has recently launched a fleet of motorcycles and scooters in India and its range starts from 125cc engine capacity and goes up to 300cc. Recently, the manufacturer has launched a new 125cc motorcycle- V-Cruise 125 in some selected markets. We are wondering whether this motorcycle will make its way in India or not.

The specification of the V-Twin engine seems exciting and we have mentioned in detail about it.

Keeway V-Cruise 125

The Keeway V-Cruise 125 seems like the exact replica of the V302 C cruiser except for the engine and badging

The Keeway V-Cruise 125 gets a 125cc V-twin engine that gets liquid cooling, electronic fuel injection and a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle offers a 300mm front disc at the front and 240mm disc at the rear.

In terms of power, the motorcycle generates 10.2kW of power at 8500rpm and14.4Nm of torque at 6500rpm.

Keeway V302C

The V302C, being a Bobber motorcycle, has a low stance along with a comfortable seat, wide flat bars, a wide rear wheel. It is powered by a 298 cc twin cylinder liquid cooled petrol engine that churns out 29.5 bhp at 8500 RPM and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike gets a belt drive system and has a seat height of just 690 mm. This motorcycle has got a minimum ground clearanceof 158 mm. It weighs 167 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The suspension duties are handled by a 120 mm telescopic forks upfront while there is a 42 mm telescopic coil spring oil damped unit at the rear. The Keeway V302C gets a 16-inch front alloy wheel and 15-inch rear alloy wheel. The breaking duties of the Keeway V302C are handled by dual-channel ABS as standard.