Keeway K300R & K300N gets cheaper by up to Rs 55,000

Keeway Motors has cut down the price of the sports bike K300R & K300N in India. The Keeway K300R and K300N was launched in 2022. The K300 N was priced between Rs 2.65 lakh and 2.85 lakh whereas the K300 R is priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and 3.20 lakh.

Now, Keeway K300R costs Rs. 2.65 lakh after a price reduction of Rs. 55,000 and the K300N has a new price of Rs 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom) with Rs 30,000 off. Keeway K300N and K300R are available in White, Red, and Black striking colours.

According to the company, they decided to cut down the price after the bikes received positive feedback, which has led the brand to reevaluate the anticipated import of units. As a result, it is now less expensive to import each motorcycle.

Both the Keeway bikes are based on the same platform and has the same 292.4cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine which produces 27.5hp at 8,750rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The bike has a six-speed manual transmission and a slipper clutch as standard. Both bikes have two riding modes, Eco and Sport.

The Keeway K300R is a completely faired motorcycle and the K300N is a naked sports motorcycle. Both sports bike have similar features. Both come equipped with a steel trellis frames and 17-inch alloy wheels with tyre sizes of 110/70 R17 up front and 140/60 R17 at the back.

They have dual-channel ABS and disc brakes on both ends for further security. The size of the front disc is 292 mm, while the rear disc is 220 mm. They also have USD forks, and a centre monoshock handles the rear and LED lighting.

The K300R weighs 165 kg and has a more aggressive seating posture, while the K300N weighs 151 kg and has an upright riding stance. Both models have an accessible seat height of 795mm and 780mm.