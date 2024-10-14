Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets a new colour option, arrives at dealerships

Kawasaki has launched a new colour option for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. According to reports by Autocar India, the new colour option features an additional yellow colour on the base green colour. The newer colour option is already available in the showroom mentioned in the report.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is offered in only KRT edition and the new refreshed colour option costs Rs 11.53 lakh. Even though there has been an increase in the price from Rs 11.09 lakh in January 2024, the motorcycle is mechanically same.

When it comes to the engine, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT edition is offered with a 636cc inline-four cylinder engine. The engine produces a maximum power of 129hp and peak torque of 69Nm. The peak figures come at 13,000rpm and 11,000rpm. The engine is offered with four riding modes and includes Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. The first three modes have a preset level of power and traction control. On the other hand, the Rider mode can be customisable.

The motorcycle gets a quick-shifter as a standard option. The other features include colour TFT dash along with Bluetooth connectivity.