Kawasaki Ninja ZX 4RR launched in India for 9.10 Lakh

Kawasaki launched the Ninja ZX 4RR in the Indian market at a starting price of 9.10 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja ZX 4RR will be shipped to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and will be sold in limited numbers.

Kawasaki ZX 4RR price

The new Kawasaki ZX 4RR comes with a four-cylinder engine and is positioned above the Ninja ZX-4R. It is Rs 61,000 more expensive than the Ninja ZX-4R, which was sold at 8.49 Lakh. This makes the Ninja ZX 4RR the most expensive 400cc motorcycle in India.

Kawasaki ZX 4RR design, features

For Premium, the motorcycle gains some new features in addition to a new core scheme. In terms of design, this looks the same as the ZX-4R, the mainframe of the motorcycle is also identical, but the suspension setup is different. It features preload adjustable front forks along with fully adjustable forks and a rear mono-shock setup. The shifting system is the same as that of the ZX-4RR, consisting of 290mm semi-floating front discs and a 220mm rear disc. Moreover, the bike also features a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard, which is an optional extra on the ZX-4RR. It adds to the the total weight of the bike, that is 189kg.

In terms of features, this continues with a 4.3-inch TFT display with regular Bluetooth connectivity and circuitry, a Radiology app, and full LED lighting. In terms of electronics, it has a total of four driving modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider, in addition to traction control, ABS, and much more.

Powertrain options

The Kawasaki Wageneer ZX 4RR has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles in India this year, offering a liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine power of 76hp and 14,500 rpm and 37.6Nm of maximum torque at 13,000rpm. This is equipped with a high-speed engine that reaches up to 15,000 rpm, the bike also comes with a compressed air intake.