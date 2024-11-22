Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is now more affordable, gets a price cut of Rs 1.14 lakh

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has become more affordable in India as the motorcycle gets a massive price cut. The motorcycle gets a price cut by Rs 1.14 lakh and this is applicable on the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle. Post the price cut, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R costs Rs 17.34 lakh.

If you are superbike enthusiast and are planning to get a new bike, you can get the new Ninja ZX-10R. The Ninja ZX-10R 2025 edition was launched in September at Rs 17.13 lakh but the company was quick to increase the price to Rs 18.50 lakh. Well, it seems that the Japanese company has thought about the competition offered by other brands in the market and now has decreased the price.

About the motorcycle

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R supersport motorcycle is powered by a 998cc inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 203hp at 13,200rpm and 114.9Nm at 11,400rpm. Well, if the user opts for a RAM Air intake the power is increased to 213hp. We get a six-speed gearbox on the motorcycle and it gets a bi-directional quick shifter as a standard feature.

The motorcycle gets important features and that includes TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple riding modes, cruise control, traction control, engine brake control and much more.

After the price cut it is expected that more biking enthusiasts will be interested in purchasing the motorcycle.