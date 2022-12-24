Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets attractive year-end discount, now costs Rs 3.30 lakh in India

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 which is one of the popular entry-level fully faired sports motorcycle in India gets attractive year-end discount. The discount is available on the bike till the end of this year (i.e. December 31, 2022). Customers who book the Ninja 300 before December 31 get a discount of Rs 10,000 on the purchase.

The new generation of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 was launched in 2022 and the price of the motorcycle was Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by the same 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, FI engine that was present on the previous version as well. The engine delivers a maximum power of 38.4bhp while the peak power torque is 27Nm. The engine gets a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper and assist clutch.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available in three colour variants- Lime Green, Ebony, and Candy Lime Green. Suspension duties of the motorcycle are handled by telescopic fork at the front and monoshock at the rear.

The dimensions of the motorcycle are 2015 x 715 x 1110 (L x Wx H). The wheelbase of the bike is 1405 mm while the ground clearance is 140 mm. The seat height is 179 kg while the fuel capacity is 17 liters.

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 competes with the likes of KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR310.