Kawasaki Ninja 100SX and Versys 1000 removed from India website

Kawasaki seems to have discontinued the Ninja 100SX and the Versys 1000 motorcycles in India as they are no longer present in the product list on the Indian website. If you want to buy the Kawasaki motorcycle of the mentioned model then as few dealerships may have limited stock of the two motorcycles.

The motorcycle manufacturer have not issued any official announcement on the reason for removing the motorcycles from the India websites yet. However, reports have suggested that the company might have taken off the two motorcycles from the website to make space for the updated 2024 models.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX and Versys 1000

The sport-tourer Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is offered with a four-cylinder engine that comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox. It produces 142bhp of power and 111Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 is a street-focused adventure tourer that uses a four-cylinder engine as well but makes 120bhp and 102Nm of torque.

The Ninja 100SX and the Versys 1000 motorcycles were very popular models in India and have a good sale history. The riders of both the motorcycles rarely have any complaints. Now with the updated models, one can expect Kawasaki to launch the 2024 versions in the next few months.