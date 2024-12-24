Kawasaki KLX230 dual-sport motorcycle launched in India, priced at Rs 3.30 lakh

Kawasaki has introduced the KLX230 dual-sport motorcycle in India and the price tag is Rs 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This motorcycle is quite expensive when it comes to dual-sport motorcycle. For those who are unfamiliar with the pricing, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro costs half as the Kawasaki KLX230.

When it comes to the engine, the Kawasaki KLX230 is powered by a 233cc air-cooled motor. The output of the engine is 18.1hp at 8000rpm and 18.3Nm at 6400rpm. The motorcycle gets 6-speed gearbox along with a 7.6 litres. The motorcycle gets 37mm telescopic fork at front and a monoshock at the rear. While the front gets 240mm of travel while rear gets 250mm of travel.

Connectivity wise the motorcycle gets monotone LCD that comes with a Bluetooth connectivity. There is dual-channel ABS on the motorcycle and its curb weight is 139kg. The seat height is 880mm.

When it comes to nearest rival, the KLX230 will get competition from Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro.

When it comes to specifications, the Hero Xpulse 200 4VPro Dakar edition gets adjustable telescopic front fork with 250mm of travel. The rear adjustable mono-shock gets 220mm of travel. The seat height is 885mm and it is offered with handlebar risers.

The Hero Xpulse 200 4VPro Dakar edition is OBD-2 complaint and is E20-compatible. It produced 19.1hp and 17.35Nm. There are three ABS modes, Road, Off-road, and Rally. The Xpulse 200 4V Pro costs Rs 1.65 lakh. Speaking about the Dakar Edition, the motorcycle costs Rs 3000 more bringing the effective price to Rs 1.68 lakh.