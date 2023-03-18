Kawasaki Eliminator 400 launched in Japan, Can be a potential threat for Royal Enfield if launched in India

Kawasaki has launched the Eliminator 400 in Japan. The motorcycle is a true blue cruiser motorcycle and offers a great look and a modern machine. The starting price of Eliminator 400 is 759K Yen (approx. Rs 4.7 lakh) and it gets the same powertrain as the Ninja 400. After getting launched in Japan, the motorcycle will be launched across the World.

Engine

The Eliminator 400 gets a 398cc parallel twin engine with 6-speed gearbox that is capable to offer 48 bhp of power. On the other hand, the peak torque offered is 37 Nm.

Design and Dimensions

In terms of design, the motorcycle gets round LED headlights and round fully-digital instrument cluster. The tail lights and the tail indicators are LED too.

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 gets a trellis frame and measures 2250 mm in length and 785 mm in width. The seat height is 1100 mm while the ground clearance is 150 mm. The front disc is 310mm while the rear disc is 240mm. The fuel tank is 12 litres the motorcycle weighs 176/ 178 kg.

The front wheel is 130/70 R18 while the rear is 150/80 R16.

Variants and Price

The Kawasaki Eliminator 400 is offered in Standard and SE variants. The Standard costs 759K Yen (approx. Rs 4.7 lakh) while the SE variant costs 858K Yen (approx. Rs 5.31 lakh).

India launch

Given the fact that, Kawasaki offers Ninja 400 in India, we might get the Eliminator soon in our country. If it launches in India, we might get an option for Royal Enfileld’s 650 cc cruiser. Royal Enfield offers the Super Meteor 650 in India. The Meteor 650 offers 47 bhp of power and 52.3Nm peak torque.