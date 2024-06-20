Jeep SUV based on Citroen platform to launch around Rs 15 lakh in India

SUV manufacturing company Jeep will be launching a budget SUV in India that will use the Citroen platform and will cost around Rs 15 lakh (starting price). The new SUV from Jeep will be the second generation of Renegade and is expected to offer an all-electric 4WD option too. The launch of the new generation of the Jeep Renegade is expected to launch in 2027.

According to reports by Autocar India, the new generation of Jeep Renegade is currently under development and will be launched around 2027. Jeep’s parent company Stellantis has confirmed about the upcoming launch in its latest investor day presentation. Even though the company did not reveal the details of the SUV, it is confirmed that it will be based on Citroen’s Common Modular Platform (CMP). The platform is offered in the C3 range of cars in India. However, we are not sure whether the car will be called Renegade as it is launched in India. It is important to mention that the fourth generation of the Citroen C3 that is sold in Europe has been using CMP. It was launched in 2023.

Jeep Renegade

The Jeep Renegade SUV that will be launching in India will offer a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is offered in the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross models. Some sources say that the next-generation Renegade will use more sophisticated EP6DT 1.6-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol. This means the Renegade will offer a 150hp unit or 180hp unit engine.

Jeep had earlier considered launching the current generation of the Renegade but as it will be too close to the Jeep Compass in terms of price and size the idea was dropped. Jeep will not be introducing the next generation of Jeep Compass in India. The company did not find the option to launch the next generation of the Jeep Compass commercially viable and hence took the step.