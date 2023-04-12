Jeep Meridian X, Meridian Upland debuts in India; Price start at Rs 33.41 lakh

Jeep has launched two special editions of the Meridian SUV in India. The latest editions of the three-row SUV is called Meridian X and Meridian Upland. Both the new special editions of the Meridian SUV’s lineup are based on the Limited (O) variants.

The price of both special editions start at Rs 33.41 lakh and go up to Rs 38.47 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on accessory packs selected by the buyer, as per the company. The carmaker has already started to accept bookings through its website and dealership chains across the country.

Jeep is now offering the special editions of the Meridian with two new colour options – Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. The Jeep Meridian X and Meridian Upland get unique exterior looks with more body-coloured bits, alloy wheels with grey inserts, and a contrasting grey roof.

On the inside, the Jeep Meridian X and the Meridian Upland get new ambient lighting shades and puddle lamps. Buyers can also get a rear entertainment package with a WiFi-enabled 11.6-inch screen at a 50 percent discount on the Meridian X and the Meridian Upland.

The Meridian X has more sophisticated design elements like body-coloured lowers, a grey roof, alloy wheels with grey pockets, a puddle lamp, and side mouldings.

Whereas, the Meridian Upland, which is more adventure focused, is equipped with a roof carrier, splash guard, boot organiser, sunshades, a cargo mat, and a unique decal on the bonnet. Moreover, both the special editions come equipped with side steps, ambient lighting, and new floor mats.

Under the hood, the Meridian X and the Upland get the same powertrain as the standard variants.

Commenting at the launch event, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India, said, “We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, and appealing to a wider customer base.”

