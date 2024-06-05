Jeep Meridian X launched in India with a price tag of Rs 34.27 lakh, Know details

Jeep Meridian X has been launched in India and the SUV gets additional equipment as compared to the regular version. The Jeep Meridian X gets air purifier, puddle lamps, front and rear dashcams and many more things. The Meridian X gets additional equipment over the Limited (O) variant of the SUV.

When it comes to the Meridian X, the SUV gets grey roof and alloy wheels with grey accents. Additional cabin equipment on the Meridian X gets side moulding, puddle lamps, sunshades, air purifier, programmable ambient lighting, optional rear-seat entertainment package and a dashcam. The Meridian X is priced at Rs 34.27 lakh and is just Rs 50K more than the entry-level Limited (O) variant.

Speaking about the powertrain of the SUV, the Jeep Meridian X is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a peak power of 170 hp. The maximum torque that is generated by the engine is 350 Nm. The engine is paired with 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. A 4WD or front wheel drive might be offered on Jeep Meridian X.

The facelift of the Jeep Meridian has been seen in a camouflaged version on the Indian roads. The Jeep Meridian facelift will be launched in the upcoming months and will be offered with subtle changes that will make it stand out as compared to the current generation of the SUV. On the exterior of the Jeep Meridian facelift we get new LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, reversed grille as well as tweaked front bumper with silver accents.

In terms of safety, the SUV will be offered with safety features including front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision braking, blind spot monitoring etc.