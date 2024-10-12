Jeep Meridian facelift to be launched in India with a 5-seater option, know details

The Jeep Meridian facelift will be launched soon and the SUV will be getting a 5-seater variant for the Indian market. The current generation of the meridian gets a 7-seater option. The bookings for the 5-seater and 7-seater option have already opened in India. Interested buyers can purchase. The company has announced that interested buyers can book the refreshed SUV for just Rs 50,000.

According to reports, the Jeep Meridian facelift is expected to be priced aggressively as it launches in India. Currently, the price of SUV starts at Rs 31.23 lakh and goes up to Rs 39.83 lakh. As the 5-seater variants are introduced, the starting price of the Meridian facelift will go much lower than Rs 30 lakh. This will open an option for those buyers who need a 5-seater SUV with large boot space.

According to the teased image on Jeep India’s official website, the Meridian facelift gets a mildly altered grille design. There is a honeycomb mesh in the grille of the Meridian facelift. The alloy wheel design of the SUV will be refreshed and it will be of 18-inches. There will be some amount of changes that will be observed on the SUV.

The major change that will be seen in the SUV will be Level 2 ADAS suite. Other features include a bunch of connected car tech. Inside the cabin, we get 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen. There is a 9-speaker Alpine audio system in the interior along with wireless charger, front ventilated seats, creature comforts and much more.

Speaking about the powertrain of the SUV, the Jeep Meridian facelift is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine (as in the current version) that produces a peak power of 170 hp. The maximum torque that is generated by the engine is 350 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There will be 4×2 and 4×4 variants.