Jeep Meridian facelift launched in India, costs Rs 6.24 lakh less than the older model

Jeep India has finally launched the facelift model of the Jeep Meridian. The Jeep Meridian facelift is now available with sitting configurations of 5 and 7 passengers. The best thing about the Jeep Meridian facelift is that it now costs Rs 6.24 lakh less for the base variant as opposed to the older model. The introductory starting price of the SUV is Rs 24.99 lakh while the older model started at Rs 31.23 lakh.

The bookings of the SUV are currently underway and the deliveries are expected to be by the end of this month.

The Jeep Meridian facelift is available in four trims and the changes are cosmetic in nature. We also get some technology upgrades in the Jeep Meridian facelift. The four trims of the SUV are Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. While the 5-seater option is limited to the Longitude trim, the 7-seater option (along with 5 seater option) is available for the rest of other trims of the SUV. The presence of 5-seater option in Jeep Meridian will cause confusion in a lot of Jeep Compass buyers.

Jeep Meridian facelift

The Jeep Meridian facelift gets a slightly refreshed grille that offers a honeycomb mesh in the seven-slat grille with chrome studs. The wheels are 18-inch alloy wheels and their design is similar to the overland edition of the older model.

The dashboard gets a new suede finish with copper stitching. The seats get new beige upholstery. We get 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment. The other features include 9-speaker Alpine audio system, wireless charger, ventilated front seats and other tech features like the older version.

The most important change is the presence of Level 2 ADAS suite that is present in the Overland trim. This brings features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, forward collision warning with collision mitigation braking and much more. The expanded list of car features includes Alexa Home inclusion to vehicle integration. In terms of boot space, we have 670 litres in 5-seater variants and 170 litres in 7-seater variants. With the second row folded down in 7-seater variants we get 824 litres of space.

Speaking about the powertrain of the SUV, the Jeep Meridian facelift is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine (as in the outgoing version) that produces a peak power of 170 hp. The maximum torque that is generated by the engine is 350 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There are 4×2 and 4×4 variants.

We have mentioned the starting price for the trims below.

Longitude- Rs 24.99 lakh

Longitude Plus- Rs 27.50 lakh

Limited (O)- Rs 30.49 lakh

Overland- Rs 36.49 lakh

(Note: The prices are for ex-showroom, India prices.)