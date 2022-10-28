Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 gets a launch date in India, might be more expensive than its predecessor

Jeep is all set to launch its next SUV in the Indian market very soon. The all new Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 will be launched in India on November 11. The Grand Cherokee is currently in its 5th generation and in currently available in the International market. The same version of the SUV is expected to be launched in India (may be with minor changes).

“With luxury, performance, connectivity, and iconic Jeep capability, the most awarded luxurious SUV is here to make your adventures grand,” tweeted Jeep India through its official Twitter handle. Even though the SUV is offered in 5 seater as well as 7 seater variants, we are not sure which variant will be available in India.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, the Jeep Grand Cherokee offers 3 engine variants. The 5.7-litre V8 engine offers a massive 357 hp of power and a torque of 528 Nm. Similarly, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol variant offers a maximum power of 375 hp and maximum torque of 637 Nm. Last but not the least, there is a 3.6-litreV6 engine on offer. The engine offers 293 hp of maximum power and 348 Nm of torque.

In terms of design, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 will be quite similar to that of the previous generation. However, the new generation of car will offer small changes. The important design elements of the SUV will include a seven-slot grille, slim headlights, D-pillar as well as new LED tail-lights.

The internal specs of the Grand Cherokee include 10.1- inch central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ADAS, head-up display, and much more. The new Cherokee will also get an option for 4 wheel drive option along with different modes- Auto, Sport, Mud/ Sand and Snow.

Considering that the previous generation of Jeep Grand Cherokee was priced between Rs 75.15 lakh to Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom), the 5th generation is expected to be bit costlier. It is assumed that the prices might start around Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom).