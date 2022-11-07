Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 bookings start in India, to launch on November 11

Jeep will launch its next SUV- Grand Cherokee in the Indian market on November 11. Prior to the launch of the new Jeep, the company has started the official bookings of the vehicle. The Grand Cherokee is presently in its 5th generation and in available in the International market. The same version of the SUV is expected to be launched in India (may be with minor changes).

The assembling of the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been already started in Ranjangaon located near Pune. Even though the SUV is offered in 5 seater as well as 7 seater variants abroad we will get a 5 seater variant in India.

When it comes to engine of the SUV, the Jeep Grand Cherokee offers 3 engine variants. The 5.7-litre V8 engine offers a massive 357 hp of power and torque of 528 Nm. Similarly, a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol variant offers a maximum power of 375 hp and maximum torque of 637 Nm. Last but not the least, there is a 3.6-litreV6 engine on offer. The engine offers 293 hp of maximum power and 348 Nm of torque. According to reports we will get a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol variant in India.

In terms of design, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 will be quite similar to that of the previous generation. However, the new generation of the car will offer small changes. The important design elements of the Grand Cherokee will include seven-slot grille, slim headlights, D-pillar as well as new LED tail-lights.

The internal specs of the Grand Cherokee include 10.1- inch central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, ADAS, head-up display and much more. The new Cherokee will also get an option for 4 wheel drive option along with different modes- Auto, Sport, Mud/ Sand and Snow.

Considering that the previous generation of Jeep Grand Cherokee was priced between Rs 75.15 lakh to Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom), the 5th generation is expected to be bit costlier. It is assumed that the prices might start around Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom).