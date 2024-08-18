Jeep Compass, Meridian get massive discounts for August 2024, Know details here

Advertisement

Jeep India is offering massive discounts on its SUVs in India. This means that the Jeep Compass as well as Jeep Meridian gets up to Rs 2.5 lakh on select models. The Jeep Compass starts from Rs 19 lakh in India. If you are looking to buy an American brand, the Jeep SUVs’ can be opted for.

In the month of August 2024, Jeep India gets special ‘Freedom Benefits’ of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on some models. The Jeep Compass, Jeep Meridian SUVs get celebration exchange offers during this period. Jeep India is offering cash discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on the Jeep Meridian. On the other hand, the Jeep Compass SUV gets up to Rs 2.5 lakh cash discount. The company does not offer any discount on the remaining two SUV models- Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Speaking about power output, the Jeep Compass makes 170hp power and 350Nm torque in all its models. The SUV can be opted with a 6-speed manual transmission or an optional 9-speed torque converter automatic. The mileage of the car ranges between 13-15 km/l.

On the other hand, the Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a peak power of 170 hp. The maximum torque that is generated by the engine is 350 Nm. The engine is paired with 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.