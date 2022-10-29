Jeep Avenger: The smallest SUV from the company gets a 1.2-litre engine, might launch in India

The smallest SUV from Jeep- Avenger is expected to launch in Europe very soon. The SUV has been showcased earlier this month. Jeep Avenger is offered in both petrol as well as and electric variant. The petrol variant of the car will get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that is present in the Citroen C3. Even though there is no confirmation yet about the launch of the compact SUV in India, we are looking forward to it.

The Jeep Avenger SUV is based on the same modular CMP platform that is present on the Citroen C3. Apart from the platform, the engine of the Avenger is also the same as the C3. While the Citroen C3 offers 1.2-litre NA petrol and 1.2- litre turbo petrol engines, the Jeep Avenger will feature a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.2-litre engine of the Avenger will offer 100hp power. It will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Avenger will offer an FWD (Front Wheel Drive) and will offer multiple modes including Normal, Eco, Sport, Mud and Snow. When it comes to the design, the Avenger gets a design that is similar to that of Jeep’s other SUVs. There is a presence of a seven-slot grille between the front headlights. The LED DRLs are present just above the headlights of the car. While the wheels are 18-inches alloy the colour scheme offered on the car is dual-tone. The tail lamps get an X pattern.

When it comes to the interior of the car, it is quite minimalistic. The cabin offers a touchscreen infotainment system along with a digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control and much more.

If the Jeep Avenger petrol variant gets launched in India, it can be a game changer for Jeep. As the Jeep Avenger shares the same platform and engine as that of the Citroen C3, it can be priced at just under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) if launched in India. The Jeep Avenger can be an able competitor to the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza and Citroen C3