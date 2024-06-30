Jawa 350 bike price drops by Rs 16,000; Now get it at Rs 1.99 lakh

Now, you can be the owner of a Jawa 350 bike by paying Rs 1.99 lakh instead of Rs 2.15 lakh in India. The company has launched three new variants for the Jawa 350 with prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Jawa 350 entry level variant



The new variant of the Jawa 350 comes in three new colours: Obsidian Black, Grey and Deep Forest. Meanwhile, the earlier colours will continued to be in offer. The paints currently available for the Jawa 350 are Maroon, Black, White and Mystique Orange shades with both spoked and alloy wheels.

Apart from these new additions, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged. While the Jawa 350 is now available with alloy wheels, Classic Legends has not shared images of what they look like.

Powertrain

Mechanically it remains the same as the outgoing model of the Jawa 350 that is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder motor producing 22.5hp at 7,000rpm and 28.1Nm at 5,000rpm.

Price

Jawa is currently selling the base spoke wheel variant for Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom India), and the alloy wheel variant for Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom India). Meanwhile the top-end chrome variants start at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the spoke wheels and Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the alloy wheel variant.