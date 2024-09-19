Interesting! You can now unlock your car by simply using WhatsApp

Using a physical key to open a car is still a feature that is available in most of the cars. However, some premium cars can be opened by using a Digital Key. In case of emergency, the link of this Digital Key can be generated by the owner and sent to another person via WhatsApp. Earlier, the Digital Key feature was restricted to premium car models but now it is available in a car that costs around Rs 15 lakh in India. We are talking about the Hyundai Alcazar facelift in this article.

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift has been recently launched in India and it comes with some amazing features. This three row SUV now comes with Digital Key feature that was previously available in premium cars.

What is a Digital Key Feature?

The Digital Key feature on the Hyundai Alcazar facelift is one of the primary features of the car. In order to use the Digital Key, users have to use their Smartphone. The Alcazar facelift owners have to download Bluelink application on their Smartphone from Play Store or App Store. After that they have to register for the Vehicle Digital Key. As you receive the Digital Key, you can share its link with any person you want via WhatsApp. By clicking the link, the vehicle can be unlocked.

How to use a Digital Key?

Through the Digital Key a person can let other persons use their car and that too without giving a physical key. Suppose you are at a certain location and you have your car key with you. However, you have left your car at your home and some family member wants to use it. In this case scenario, the Digital Key will come handy. You have to send the link via WhatsApp and the users have to touch their smartphone to the door handle of the SUV, to unlock it. After that they have to place their smartphone on the wireless charging point to start the vehicle. As the users complete their ride, they can lock the car using the Digital Key.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift is offered in 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine option and 1.5-litre diesel option. The petrol engine produces 158bhp and 253Nm.On the other hand, 1.5-litre diesel option offers 113bhp and 250Nm. Both engine options can be bought with a six-speed MT. Hyundai also offers a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed AT option. The price of the updated Alcazar SUV starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).