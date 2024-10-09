India’s first Mahindra Thar Roxx auctioned for Rs 1.31 crore, sold to Aakash Minda

The first Mahindra Thar Roxx has been auctioned for Rs 1.31 crore and is almost 4/5 times the price of the regular variant. The first Thar Roxx which has a VIN 001 has been delivered to the winning bidder, Aakash Minda. It was delivered to Mindi in New Delhi on October 8. The auction had more than 10,980 registrations from 15th to 16th September 2024.

Aakash Minda, Executive Director of Minda Corporation Limited had previously won the auction for the first Thar 3-door back in 2020. This time Aakash won the auction for the first Thar Roxx. The SUV is Nebula Blue in colour and gets a special badge that has the signature of Anand Mahindra.

This special unit of Thar Roxx is powered by the top-spec AX7L Diesel AT 4×4 variant. The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 172 bhp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. It gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox along with a 4×4 configuration.

Thar Roxx booking

Mahindra has revealed that it received 1.76 lakh bookings for the Thar Roxx. Even thogh the Thar Roxx made its debut on 15th August, its official bookings were opened on Oct 3, 11 am. The Thar Roxx was launched at a starting price of Rs 13 lakh for the base variant while the top model costs Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company registered 1.76 lakh bookings in just 60 minutes and this means that an average of 2,937 customers booked the off-road SUV every minute. It is note-worthy to mention that, the total numbers of bookings were counted including the pre-orders already placed at dealerships before bookings officially opened today.