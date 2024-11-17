India’s first ever CBG-powered motorcycle to be launched soon by Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto has launched India’s first motorcycle that ran on CNG-Freedom 125. The bike manufacturer will be introducing India’s first CBG (compressed biogas) powered motorcycle and the CEO of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj has hinted about the same. The CEO spoke about the same at Amul Clean Fuel BioCNG Car Rally held in Pune.

“The CNG motorcycle is suitable for CBG too, and the kind of work that Amul is doing for the generation of CBG is wonderful for sustainability. If it is converted on a larger scale, which I am sure will happen in the coming years, then vehicles will also run on CBG,” said Bajaj in the event reported ET Auto.

According to the database available on the Vahan portal, as many as 27,000 units of Freedom 125 CNG are available in the Indian market. The bike launched on July 5 with an on-board 2kg CNG tank along with 2-litre petrol tank.

The World’s First CNG bike is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that is mounted horizontally. It generates 9.5hp at 8,000rpm and 9.7Nm at 6,000rpm. Bajaj has claimed that the range of the motorcycle is 330km. Users can run the motorcycle in CNG or petrol mode. They just need a use a switch to do that. When it comes to the fuel tank of the motorcycle, the petrol tank capacity is 2 litres while the CNG tank is 2kg. The company has claimed that the CNG mileage is 102km/ kg. On the other hand, the efficiency on petrol is 65kmpl.

In terms of design, the motorcycle offers a full LED headlight as well as a taillight. The indicators are halogen. The instrument cluster is a monochrome LCD and supports Bluetooth. A large flap on the tank allows access to both the petrol as well as CNG fuel tanks. The top of the tank also allows access to air filter. The design remains minimalistic on the motorcycle.